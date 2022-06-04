Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,272 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,126,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.60. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $339.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Choe bought 35,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.86 per share, with a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,977.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,836 over the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wayfair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.42.

Wayfair Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.