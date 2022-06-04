Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SITE Centers by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 384,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 77,941 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.53.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

In other news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,270.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,900,632 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

