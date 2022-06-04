Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,603 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 3,728.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,930 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $45,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 over the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AI. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their target price on C3.ai to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

AI stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

