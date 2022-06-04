Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 156.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

EBS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EBS opened at $32.24 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.