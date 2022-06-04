Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $231,000 Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,730,000 after buying an additional 244,180 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 52.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 62.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 217,467 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 4.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

