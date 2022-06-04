Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $207,000 Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,313,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 33.88%.
In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.84, for a total value of $31,420.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,482,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,460,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,688 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.10, for a total value of $4,724,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $52,959,807. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
