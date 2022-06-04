Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $217,000 Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Markel by 438.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Markel by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Markel by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 39,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,978 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel by 76.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 734.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,506.67.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,380.16 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,155.00 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,406.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,313.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, with a total value of $104,411.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

