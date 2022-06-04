Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,695 Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,695 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,753 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,913,000 after acquiring an additional 79,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,875. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Shares of EXP opened at $133.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day moving average of $141.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

