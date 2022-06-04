Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $133.58 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

