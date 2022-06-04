Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $10.86 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,855,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of LHC Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 312.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $166.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. William Blair cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on LHC Group from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

