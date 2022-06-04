Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 84,052 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,052 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.50% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $11,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 626.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 117,955 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,105,000 after purchasing an additional 388,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $8.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

