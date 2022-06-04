Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 354,466 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 354,466 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $9,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Carter’s by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,967,000 after purchasing an additional 613,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carter’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 711,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 707,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,784,000 after acquiring an additional 52,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRI opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.75. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.36 and a 52-week high of $111.17.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Carter’s Profile (Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.