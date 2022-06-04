Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 137,136 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,136 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 2.18% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,870,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,632,000.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,014.24% and a negative return on equity of 360.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

In other news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $68,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 540,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,239,331.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,324,836. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

