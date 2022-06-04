Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,576 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.41% of CareDx worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CareDx by 89.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 78,645 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 650.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $328,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $116,761.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $985,141. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.14. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $96.88.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

