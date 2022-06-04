Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $12.23 Million in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 435,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $190,604,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $67,858,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,511,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $24,250,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $2,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $31.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.72.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.