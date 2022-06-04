Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.97 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805,535 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.23% of NOV worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NOV by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $21.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on NOV shares. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

