Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $10.51 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 31,878 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allegion by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after acquiring an additional 327,677 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,639,000 after buying an additional 225,410 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $372,202,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,195,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,181,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $111.44 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $105.06 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.92.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

