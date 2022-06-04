Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 384,700 Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 384,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,920.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

NYSE:CADE opened at $26.83 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

About Cadence Bank (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.