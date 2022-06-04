POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $8.16. 10,592 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 379,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several research firms have commented on PNT. Zacks Investment Research lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, POINT Biopharma Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $4,237,172.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.