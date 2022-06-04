Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 98.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

