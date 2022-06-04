PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Get PLDT alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PLDT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NYSE PHI opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. PLDT has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $972.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLDT will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.8117 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 1,869.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in PLDT during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in PLDT during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in PLDT by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLDT (PHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.