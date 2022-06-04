PlayDapp Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $197.84 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,741.53 or 1.00020262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001989 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,829,427 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

