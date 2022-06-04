PlatON (LAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.80 Million

PlatON (LAT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last week, PlatON has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. PlatON has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.80 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlatON

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,759,480,929 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars.

