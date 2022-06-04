Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,578,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 600,734 shares during the quarter. Plains GP comprises 4.5% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.36% of Plains GP worth $46,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains GP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Plains GP stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.45. 2,673,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,887. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.14 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 1,242.86%.

Plains GP Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.