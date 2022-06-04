Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PINS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of PINS opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

