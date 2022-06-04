PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PHK opened at $5.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. PIMCO High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

