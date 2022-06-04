Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Down 2%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.10 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.63). Approximately 160,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 327,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.65).
The company has a market capitalization of £60.90 million and a P/E ratio of -71.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.14.
Phoenix Copper Company Profile (LON:PXC)
