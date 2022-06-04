Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Down 2%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.10 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.63). Approximately 160,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 327,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.65).

The company has a market capitalization of £60.90 million and a P/E ratio of -71.43. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.14.

Get Phoenix Copper alerts:

Phoenix Copper Company Profile (LON:PXC)

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.