Phantomx (PNX) Market Capitalization Tops $14,350.62

Phantomx (PNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Phantomx has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $14,350.62 and $4.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00196087 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003260 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000507 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00009662 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001250 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00334220 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Phantomx Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

