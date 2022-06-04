Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.44.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Burdick acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.81 per share, with a total value of C$32,582.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,042,401.85. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.86, for a total transaction of C$348,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,026,409.92. Insiders have sold 85,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,288 in the last ninety days.

TSE:PEY traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$15.47. 626,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,653. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$5.72 and a 52-week high of C$15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.61.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

