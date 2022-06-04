Peony Trading Down 46.1% This Week (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 46.1% against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $14.67 million and approximately $40,304.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 252,648,537 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars.

