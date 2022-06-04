Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.58

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.58 and last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 22507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,211,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,560,000 after purchasing an additional 130,046 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 875,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,550.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 50,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 14.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,460 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.