Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.17. 1,109,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.80.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.40%.

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 334.8% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 321,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 247,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,558,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,874,000 after buying an additional 186,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at $4,370,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 523,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 101,108 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

