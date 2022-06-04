Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Get Pearson alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.77) to GBX 900 ($11.39) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.89) to GBX 740 ($9.36) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $608.50.

PSO stock opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pearson by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 17.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 76.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 188,700 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the third quarter worth $105,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pearson (PSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.