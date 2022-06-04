Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PGC opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $613.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $103,849.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Kass purchased 1,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at $138,657.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $11,954,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

