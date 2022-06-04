Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP Vincent A. Spero Sells 3,113 Shares of Stock

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $103,849.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PGC opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $613.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.12. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

PGC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,543,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 967,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 797,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after acquiring an additional 78,951 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

