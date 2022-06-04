PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Xometry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,923,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xometry by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,742,000 after acquiring an additional 753,701 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xometry by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 954,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after buying an additional 211,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 1,926.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 901,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 857,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

XMTR stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Xometry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $97.57.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.97 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. Equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Xometry in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.07.

In other Xometry news, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $123,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $824,926.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,508.

Xometry Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.