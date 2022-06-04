PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United States Steel by 318.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 194,346 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 357,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 68,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 48.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,413,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,644 shares of company stock worth $4,613,327. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

NYSE X opened at $24.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.01.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.05. United States Steel had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.16%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

