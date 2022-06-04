PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.10. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.09.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

HEES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $459,322.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 5,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,777.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,042 shares of company stock worth $1,028,736 and have sold 34,507 shares worth $1,395,117. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

