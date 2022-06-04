PDT Partners LLC Increases Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,969 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Agenus worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agenus by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Agenus by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Agenus by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 540,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

