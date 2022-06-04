PDT Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 313.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 212.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 431,443 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 39,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $1,630,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,622 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

SMCI opened at $54.81 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $58.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.43. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

