PDT Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,820 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 74.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 380.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

