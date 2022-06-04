PDT Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 174.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,473 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schneider National by 21.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 68.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,563,000 after purchasing an additional 136,530 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 23.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.56 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.28.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

