PDT Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Lindsay worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lindsay by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lindsay by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Lindsay by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $131.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day moving average of $140.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

