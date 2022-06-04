PDT Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in RadNet by 4,373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in RadNet by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,074.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $414,923. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.71.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). RadNet had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on RadNet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

