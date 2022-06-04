PDT Partners LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cutera worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after purchasing an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 711.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 372,828 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,615,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares during the period.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,604,763.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUTR. StockNews.com cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

