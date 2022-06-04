PDT Partners LLC Buys 32,146 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,146 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLIT. TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Harmonic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.57 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

