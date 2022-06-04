PDT Partners LLC Buys 100 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in FirstService by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FirstService by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,065,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in FirstService by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $124.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.66 and a 200 day moving average of $153.91. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $115.33 and a 52 week high of $202.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 1.02.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on FSV. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.17.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

