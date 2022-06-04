PDT Partners LLC Acquires 591 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Shoe Carnival worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 111.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 100.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. StockNews.com cut Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoe Carnival has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $27.48 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $774.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

