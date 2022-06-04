Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.
About Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC)
