Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Pancontinental Resources Co. (CVE:PUC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.71 million and a PE ratio of -3.33.

About Pancontinental Resources (CVE:PUC)

Pancontinental Resources Corporation, a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Jefferson gold project covering an area of approximately 1,989 acres located in Chesterfield County, South Carolina; St.

