Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Shares Up 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44. 1,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $440,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 600,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 196,035 shares during the last quarter.

